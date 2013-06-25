WELLINGTON, June 25 Disaffected New Zealand customers of ANZ Bank Ltd filed the country's largest class action lawsuit on Tuesday claiming millions of dollars for what they say are unfair penalty fees.

ANZ, which is New Zealand's biggest retail bank, said last week when the legal action was first unveiled that it would vigorously defend the claim.

New Zealand lawyer Andrew Hooker and Australian legal firm Slater and Gordon filed papers on behalf of more than 13,000 customers of ANZ, and its National Bank subsidiary, to recoup what they regard as excessive fees.

The fees were levied for late payment of credit cards, dishonoured cheques, and overdrawn accounts.

"The law is clear that the fees must reflect the cost involved. It's not the job of the banks to punish people," Hooker said.

He said it was estimated that the average penalty fee for each claimant was around NZ$1,000 ($772).

ANZ has said the penalty fees were fully disclosed and avoidable.

Class action legal cases are rare in New Zealand, but Slater and Gordon has had several cases in Australia, including airline fuel surcharges. The action is being funded by another Australian firm, Litigation Lending Services Ltd. ($1=NZ$1.29) (Reporting by Brendan McBryde; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)