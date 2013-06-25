WELLINGTON, June 25 Disaffected New Zealand
customers of ANZ Bank Ltd filed the country's largest
class action lawsuit on Tuesday claiming millions of dollars for
what they say are unfair penalty fees.
ANZ, which is New Zealand's biggest retail bank, said last
week when the legal action was first unveiled that it would
vigorously defend the claim.
New Zealand lawyer Andrew Hooker and Australian legal firm
Slater and Gordon filed papers on behalf of more than 13,000
customers of ANZ, and its National Bank subsidiary, to recoup
what they regard as excessive fees.
The fees were levied for late payment of credit cards,
dishonoured cheques, and overdrawn accounts.
"The law is clear that the fees must reflect the cost
involved. It's not the job of the banks to punish people,"
Hooker said.
He said it was estimated that the average penalty fee for
each claimant was around NZ$1,000 ($772).
ANZ has said the penalty fees were fully disclosed and
avoidable.
Class action legal cases are rare in New Zealand, but Slater
and Gordon has had several cases in Australia, including airline
fuel surcharges. The action is being funded by another
Australian firm, Litigation Lending Services Ltd.
($1=NZ$1.29)
