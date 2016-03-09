WELLINGTON, March 10 Ratings company Moody's said on Thursday that the fall in milk payouts was credit negative for New Zealand banks.

"The decline is credit negative for New Zealand banks because a lower payout reduces the income that farmers receive, thereby threatening the asset quality of banks exposed to the dairy sector," said Daniel Yu, vice-president senior analyst at Moody's, in a written statement.

The ratings agency said that ANZ, ASB and BNZ were the most exposed to the country's agricultural sector.

Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Tuesday lowered its forecast payout for its farmer shareholders, adding to pressure on New Zealand's beleaguered dairy sector.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)