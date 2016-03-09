WELLINGTON, March 10 Ratings company Moody's
said on Thursday that the fall in milk payouts was credit
negative for New Zealand banks.
"The decline is credit negative for New Zealand banks
because a lower payout reduces the income that farmers receive,
thereby threatening the asset quality of banks exposed to the
dairy sector," said Daniel Yu, vice-president senior analyst at
Moody's, in a written statement.
The ratings agency said that ANZ, ASB
and BNZ were the most exposed to the country's agricultural
sector.
Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
on Tuesday lowered its forecast payout for its farmer
shareholders, adding to pressure on New Zealand's beleaguered
dairy sector.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)