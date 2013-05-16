WELLINGTON, May 16 The New Zealand government released its 2013/14 budget and economic forecast on Thursday, in which it raised its forecast for budget surpluses and economic growth. **************************************************************** KEY POINTS: - NZ government forecasts budget deficit of NZ$2.0 bln in 2013/14, before surplus of NZ$75 mln in 2014/15 - NZ government expects budget surplus of NZ$800 mln in 2015/16 - NZ government sees cash deficit of NZ$6.9 bln in 2013/14, NZ$3.7 bln deficit in 2014/15, NZ$1.5 bln deficit in 2015/16 - NZ government expects net debt of 28.4 pct of GDP in 2013/14, before peaking at 28.7 pct in 2014/15 - NZ government forecasts GDP to rise 2.4 pct in 2013/14, down from +2.9 pct in December forecast - NZ government new spending of NZ$900 mln in 2013/14, NZ$1 bln in 2014/15 - NZ government plans to sell up to 49 pct of Meridian Energy in H2 - NZDMO keeps 2013/14 planned debt issuance at NZ$10 bln, lowers 2014/15 issuance to NZ$8.0 bln - NZDMO considers issuance of 2027 nominal bonds, 2030 inflation-indexed debt - NZ govt approves use of macroprudential tools by RBNZ - NZ govt pledges NZ$2.9 bln towards housing over three years, of which NZ$1.6 bln to be spent on developments, repairs in earthquake-damaged Canterbury region - NZ govt to spend additional NZ$2.1 bln on Christchurch city rebuild - NZ govt earmarks NZ$1.6 bln for health services over four years - NZ govt to spend additional NZ$901 mln on education over five years - NZ govt to cut around NZ$1 bln in state accident compensation insurance scheme through 2015/16 - NZ govt to delay contributions to NZ Superannuation Fund until net debt/GDP falls to 20 pct, expected in 2020 COMMENTARY: ALVIN PONTOH, ECONOMIST, TDSECURITIES: "At face value, it looks as if things are going pretty well, so the surplus remains on track for 2014/15. They're issuing less bonds as well and that shows they're in a good position to meet that surplus target. Overall, I don't think you'll see any ratings changes, the ratings agencies will reaffirm their credit ratings." CAMERON BAGRIE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANZ "The numbers look pretty solid. Amongst international peers, New Zealand's fiscal numbers are decidedly rosy. I expect the ratings agencies to give this budget a tick, subject to the normal caveat that they'll be keeping an eye on New Zealand's net external position. "The Treasury's GDP forecast doesn't look too dissimilar to ours, they've got around 2.5 percent and so do we. The fiscal numbers have a good sense of reality in terms of where we're going. "(The peak in net debt to GDP ratio) is about the same, at around 29 percent. Clearly the government is placing a higher weight ... in terms of getting debt down, as they're targeting getting it down to 20 percent by 2020. That's achievable." STEPHEN TOPLIS, HEAD OF RESEARCH, BNZ "I think the most important thing in all the fiscal stuff is that it shows how different New Zealand is to the rest of the developed world. Most of the world is mired in fiscal austerity and central banks having to pump money into the rest of the economy to offset that. "Here we have the luxury of being able to argue about whether we should put a little more into education. The government needs to be a little austere to keep the Reserve Bank from raising interest rates." LINKS: New Zealand Treasury Web site www.treasury.govt.nz New Zealand Debt Management Office www.nzdmo.govt.nz MARKET REACTION: The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.8253 after the announcement, from $0.8253 beforehand. Interest rate futures <0#NZZ:> and government bond prices were also little moved. BACKGROUND: - The government has consistently said it would return to surplus by 2014/15, after it has delivered "zero budgets" with no increase in net spending and fiscal constraints for the past two years. - In the half-year economic and fiscal update in December it cut its 2014/15 forecast surplus to NZ$66 million as the economy went through a soft patch. - Growth has picked up since late 2012, mainly driven by a strong housing market and reconstruction projects in the earthquake-damaged Canterbury region, which boosted GDP by 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter. - Analysts near-term growth forecasts to be cut because of the impact of a drought on agricultural production. It was seen keeping its forecast for net debt to peak at around 29.5 percent of GDP in 2014/15. - The government has said it plans at least one more partial privatisation of a state energy company, either Meridian Energy or Genesis Energy, by the end of the year. Meridian has been seen as the more likely candidate, and some suggest both might be offered this year. - Some analysts had seen the potential for the government to flag a new 2030 inflation-indexed bond and a new longer-dated nominal maturity to be issued later in the year. - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise interest rates from a record low of 2.5 percent early next year, having warned that a surging housing market may jack up inflation pressures and pose risks to financial stability . - All three major ratings agencies held New Zealand's rating unchanged over the past year. Fitch and Standard and Poor's cut NZ's credit rating to double A from double A-plus in September 2011 on concerns over its growing foreign debt. Moody's still rates NZ triple-A. All have the country with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Wellington/Sydney bureaux)