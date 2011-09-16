WELLINGTON, Sept 16 New Zealand carbon prices were flat over the previous week with low trading volumes dampening the market.

Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme were trading at NZ$15.05 ($12.34) virtually unchanged from the previous week, brokers said.

Around 70,000 NZUs were traded over the week, according to brokers, with little demand apart from portfolio rebalancing, given the units are more expensive than U.N. backed carbon offsets called CERs.

Each NZU permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of emissions that scientists say are causing global warming.

"NZUs continue to trade at a premium over CERs allowing emitters the opportunity to swap their NZU holdings for CERs and bank a profit -- effectively reducing their overall carbon costs," said Daniel Crawford of brokerage OMFinancial in a market note.

"Liquidity remains a problem domestically as foresters shy away from supplying the carbon demand at these low levels," Crawford added.

Certified Emission Reductions, or CERs, are internationally tradeable offsets from U.N.-approved clean energy projects in developing nations. The New Zealand scheme allows CERs to be used to meet polluters' emissions reduction obligations.

The price for CERs closed at 8.77 euros (NZ$14.76) on Thursday.

The New Zealand market, the only national emissions trading scheme outside the European Union, has been characterised by light volume since July 2010 when the scheme was expanded to include energy producers, industry and the transport sector, which account for about half of the country's emissions.

Under transition measures, emitters such as power generators and refiners have the option of paying a fixed NZ$25 per tonne of carbon pollution until January 2013 or buying from the market.

A government-ordered review of the emissions trading scheme released on Thursday recommended a slow down in making the energy, transport and industrial sectors bear the full cost of the carbon charge, to minimise the cost on businesses and consumers.

It also called for a review on the use of CERs from projects that destroy the powerful greenhouse gas HFC-23, given these offsets will be banned from the European Union's scheme from 2013. See

The government has said it will look at the review's recommendations, which could cost as much as NZ$575 million over a six-year period.

The panel's recommendations also helped move the scheme broadly towards neighbouring Australia's planned emissions trading programme from 2015.

"There were no major surprises in the recommendations relative to what was expected, including what seems an obvious intent to align it as closely as possible to the potential Australian scheme," said Geoff Rousel, global head of commodities, carbon and energy for Westpac Institutional Bank, in an email to Reuters. ($1 = NZ$1.22) (By Jeff Coehlo of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing by David Fogarty)

