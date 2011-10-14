WELLINGTON Oct 14 New Zealand carbon prices were flat with the previous week with traders unwilling to commit to new positions amid weak European prices and uncertainty surrounding the proposed ban on U.N. issued carbon offset units.

Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme were seen trading at NZ$14.05 ($11.15), brokers said, with the units having traded in a tight 10 NZ cent band during the week.

The local market is seen following Europe, where carbon prices have hit an all-time low, in part because of weak financial markets.

"The outlook is not particularly bright for carbon pricing, an oversupply of units within the EU ETS, less emissions from industrials, a flood of CER issuance and a weak global economy," said OM Financial's Nigel Brunel.

U.N carbon offsets closed at 7.19 euros (NZ$12.48) on Thursday.

Fifty thousand NZUs were traded over the week, according to brokers.

Each permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of emissions blamed for causing global warming.

Brunel said he could see NZUs falling below their previous low of NZZ$13.25, with spot CERs at around NZ$12.50, although there had been some interest in buying one-year carbon call options with a strike of NZ$15 and a premium around NZ$1.50.

Another factor weighing on the local market is the outcome of a proposal to ban the use of U.N. offsets from the potent greenhouse gas hydrofluorocarbon-23 (HFC-23) and nitrous oxide credits, which the government fears will distort the local ETS.

"The paper is asking all the right questions about whether the proposal is sound and whether it should allow forward contracts to be honoured," Brunel said, adding that it would be a brave trader that committed to buying the industrial gas CERs.

A decision is due after consultation with interested parties is completed at the end of the month.

The European Union has already decided to exclude the units from 2013 and a similar ban is being looked at by Australia. ($1=NZ$1.26; Euro=NZ$1.7330) (By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in Wellington)

