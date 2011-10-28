WELLINGTON Oct 28 New Zealand carbon prices gained over the previous week, but were still close to their lowest level in 15 months in an illiquid market.

Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme were seen trading at NZ$13.55 ($11.11), brokers said, up around 3 percent on last week's record low.

The premium between NZUs and U.N. carbon offsets (CERs) widened during the week, which indicates that emitters want diversity given the uncertainty of possible government restrictions on what CERs can be surrendered.

The New Zealand government has proposed banning the use of U.N. offsets from greenhouse gas hydrofluorocarbon-23 (HFC-23) and nitrous oxide credits, which it fears will distort the local ETS.

"Until the market has a clear idea about what's going to be eligible going forward we'll probably continue to see a bit of lacklustre trade," said Westpac trader Bridget Beals.

Consultation over the plan is just wrapping up, with a decision expected before the end of the year given the country has a general election at the end of November.

Around 75,000 NZUs were traded over the week, according to brokers. Each permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of emissions blamed for causing global warming.

European carbon prices rose 2.7 percent, riding bullish sentiment that swept global financial markets after EU leaders made progress on a euro zone rescue package.

The price for U.N carbon offsets closed at 7.01 euros (NZ$4.07) on Thursday.

The New Zealand market, the only national emissions trading scheme outside the European Union, has been characterised by light volume since July 2010 when the scheme was expanded to include energy producers, industry and the transport sector, which account for about half of the country's emissions.

Under transition measures, emitters such as power generators and refiners have the option of paying a fixed NZ$25 per tonne of carbon pollution until January 2013 or buying from the market.

($1 = NZ$1.22) (By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in Wellington)

