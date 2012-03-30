WELLINGTON, March 30 New Zealand carbon prices
slipped on Friday and were softer on the week as investors
continued to swap domestic permits for cheaper European ones
before a surrender deadline in May, while weaker European prices
weighed on the New Zealand market.
Spot New Zealand Units (NZUs) slipped to NZ$7.60 from
NZ$7.85 a week ago, taking direction from weakness in the larger
European carbon market, where prices tumbled around 5 percent on
Thursday due to a sell-off in equity markets.
Market participants cited lingering demand to sell NZUs,
which carry a premium over European Certified Emissions
Reduction credits (CERs), before domestic emitters are required
to surrender permits in late May to offset their emissions.
But they added that further NZU losses would be limited as
many investors had already fulfilled their compliance
requirements, while few sellers would part with NZUs, whose
prices hovered near a record low below NZ$7.00 hit in late 2011.
"We're in the season for surrendering carbon, so people
could move more credits around. People have definitely been
doing it already," said Nigel Brunel, carbon broker at OM
Financial.
"But we've got depressed prices, people have bought years
ahead so business is slow."
Market participants said around 180,000 contracts were
traded in the past week, sharply lower than around 270,000 a
week ago.
The spread between NZUs and CERs was around NZ$0.8000 on
Friday, widening slightly from a week ago as the New Zealand
market lagged the selloff in CERs on Thursday.
The premium held by NZUs versus CERs has dwindled from
around NZ$1.30 earlier this year due to domestic demand to sell
New Zealand credits for European ones.
NZ companies can use an unlimited number of U.N.-approved
offsets for domestic compliance, prompting many investors to
load up on cheaper CERs.
But market participants are wary that the government may
change the rule in coming years, and some have been stocking up
on NZUs at historically cheap prices in anticipation.
The New Zealand market, the only national emissions trading
scheme outside the European Union, has been characterised by
light volume since July 2010 when the scheme was expanded to
include energy producers, industry and the transport sector,
which account for about half of the country's emissions.
Under transition measures, emitters such as power generators
and refiners have the option of paying a fixed NZ$25 per tonne
of carbon pollution until January 2013 or buying from the
market.
(By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Naomi Tajitsu in
Wellington)
