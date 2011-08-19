WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand carbon prices
rose steadily over the previous week, tracking a rebound in
international carbon markets, although trading volume was light.
Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme
were traded at NZ$15.30 ($12.54), brokers said, compared with
the previous week's price of NZ$14.25.
Each permit, called New Zealand Units, represents a tonne of
greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb
output of emissions blamed for causing global warming.
About 150,000 NZUs were traded over the week, according to
brokers, and with the next surrender date not until early 2012
there is little urgency seen in the market.
"With many emitters having met their accrued liability
through CERs and many foresters holding onto their units for
better pricing there has been light trading," analysts at
Westpac Bank said in a note to clients, referring to U.N.
offsets called Certified Emissions Reductions.
Forestry is a major source of NZUs because long-term tree
plantations soak up large amounts of carbon dioxide from the
air. The tradeable permits are meant as a sweetener for forestry
investors.
The price for CERs closed at 8.52 euros
(NZ$14.90) on Thursday, benefitting from a European carbon
market which has rebounded strongly since the start of last week
on firmer energy prices.
The scheme allows polluters to buy CERs to meet their
obligations and a recent plunge in international carbon prices
and a weakening euro led to a surge in buying of the U.N.
offsets in recent weeks, effectively setting a cap on NZU
prices.
The CER market is also far more liquid, allowing New Zealand
polluters to hang on to them to meet obligations under the
scheme or sell them for profit later if CER prices rise.
"The direction of our carbon price is solely in the hands of
the European carbon market and whilst a recovery in CER prices
occurred through the week until last night, the volatility
remains and it will be a rocky recovery at best," said Nigel
Brunel of brokerage OMFinancial in a note to clients.
The New Zealand market, the first national scheme outside
Europe, has seen relatively light trade since it was ramped up
from July 2010 when the scheme was expanded to include energy
producers, industry and the transport sector, which account for
about half of the country's emissions.
Under transition measures, emitters such as power
generators and refiners have the option of paying a fixed NZ$25
per tonne of carbon pollution until January 2013 or buying from
the market.
($1 = NZ$1.22)
(Reporting by Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Adrian
Bathgate in Wellington; Editing by David Fogarty)
