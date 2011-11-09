WELLINGTON Nov 9 The expansion of New Zealand's
carbon trading scheme, the only national market outside Europe,
will be slowed to minimise costs to the economy if the ruling
National-led government is returned to power in elections at the
end of the month.
The centre-right party said it will adopt recommendations of
a review released mid-September, which will see the energy,
transport and industrial sectors get until 2015, two years later
than planned, before they pay the full cost of emissions of
NZ$25 ($20.25) a tonne of carbon.
"This approach slows the cost impacts on households and
businesses but continues the progress needed to drive investment
in renewable energy, clean technologies and forestry," said
Climate Change minister Nick Smith.
He also cast doubt on whether the economically vital
agriculture sector, which accounts for around half of New
Zealand's emissions, would be included from 2015 as currently
planned.
"National will review the position in 2014 and only include
agriculture if new technologies are available and more progress
is made internationally on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,"
he said.
The National Party, traditionally supported by business and
the farming sector, will be re-elected with an increased
majority and may not need any support from other parties after
the Nov. 26 vote, according to the latest opinion polls.
A Reuters poll of five surveys has National with a lead of
23 percentage points over the centre-left Labour Party. For
latest polls click on .
The policy made no mention of whether trading in contentious
HFC carbon offsets will be banned as suggested by the review.
A re-elected National government would also take steps to
link the New Zealand and Australian carbon markets after 2015.
Australia passed laws this week to impose a price on carbon
emissions from mid-2012, with a carbon trading market to be put
in place from mid-2015.
