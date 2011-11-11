WELLINGTON Nov 11 New Zealand carbon
prices gained over the week, but trading volumes remain light.
Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme
were seen trading at NZ$13.30 ($10.31), brokers said, up around
5.6 percent on last week.
Around 100,000 NZUs were traded over the week, according to
brokers. Each permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas
emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of
emissions blamed for causing global warming.
However, lack of liquidity remains a burden on the market,
the only one outside of the European Union, with many forest
owners, the biggest sellers of NZUs, on the sidelines since the
price fell below NZ$18 in July.
The premium between NZUs and U.N. carbon offsets (CERs)
widened during the week.
"We now see this premium as a permanent feature given the
oversupply of carbon within Europe and the reluctance of NZU
holders to sell down at these levels," said Nigel Brunel of OM
Financial.
He said the euro zone's continuing debt problems and the
attendant market turmoil would weigh on carbon prices for some
time.
"Add that to the oversupply of carbon within Europe and it's
an easy trade to stay on the offer," Brunel said.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts cutting their
carbon price outlook because of the prospect of weak growth and
oversupply of carbon permits.
European carbon prices fell more than 1 percent on the
region's diminishing growth outlook. The price for U.N. carbon
offsets closed at 6.82 euros (NZ$12.00) on
Thursday.
Earlier this week Climate Change Minister Nick Smith said
the centre-right government would slow down the expansion of the
ETS if it is re-elected in the election at the end of the month,
as recommended by a review released in September.
He said the NZ$25 a tonne price cap would remain until 2015
but also cast doubt on whether the agricultural sector, which
accounts for around half of the country's carbon emissions,
would be included in the ETS, with a decision to be made in
2014. For details see
(By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in
Wellington; Editing by Michael Urquhart)