WELLINGTON Nov 11 New Zealand carbon prices gained over the week, but trading volumes remain light.

Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme were seen trading at NZ$13.30 ($10.31), brokers said, up around 5.6 percent on last week.

Around 100,000 NZUs were traded over the week, according to brokers. Each permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of emissions blamed for causing global warming.

However, lack of liquidity remains a burden on the market, the only one outside of the European Union, with many forest owners, the biggest sellers of NZUs, on the sidelines since the price fell below NZ$18 in July.

The premium between NZUs and U.N. carbon offsets (CERs) widened during the week.

"We now see this premium as a permanent feature given the oversupply of carbon within Europe and the reluctance of NZU holders to sell down at these levels," said Nigel Brunel of OM Financial.

He said the euro zone's continuing debt problems and the attendant market turmoil would weigh on carbon prices for some time.

"Add that to the oversupply of carbon within Europe and it's an easy trade to stay on the offer," Brunel said.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts cutting their carbon price outlook because of the prospect of weak growth and oversupply of carbon permits.

European carbon prices fell more than 1 percent on the region's diminishing growth outlook. The price for U.N. carbon offsets closed at 6.82 euros (NZ$12.00) on Thursday.

Earlier this week Climate Change Minister Nick Smith said the centre-right government would slow down the expansion of the ETS if it is re-elected in the election at the end of the month, as recommended by a review released in September.

He said the NZ$25 a tonne price cap would remain until 2015 but also cast doubt on whether the agricultural sector, which accounts for around half of the country's carbon emissions, would be included in the ETS, with a decision to be made in 2014. For details see (By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing by Michael Urquhart)