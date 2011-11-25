WELLINGTON Nov 25 New Zealand carbon
prices slumped to a record low over the week, dragged lower by a
crash in European prices and weak demand.
Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme
were seen trading at a record low NZ$12.10 ($8.96), brokers
said, down around 9.7 percent on last week.
Around 100,000 NZUs were traded over the week, unchanged
over the past three weeks, according to brokers. Each permit
represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is
designed to help curb output of emissions blamed for causing
global warming.
However, lack of liquidity remains a burden on the market,
the only one outside of the European Union, with many forest
owners, the biggest sellers of NZUs, shunning the market.
"Many forest owners have packed up their trees and gone;
emitters are stunned that the premium in NZUs remains and simply
shun the market," said Nigel Brunel of OM Financial.
The New Zealand market is seen as continuing to be driven by
developments in Europe because of the market's unlimited access
to United Nations issued CERs.
European carbon prices fell more than 15 percent to a record
low on the region's diminishing growth outlook and oversupply of
units. The price for U.N. carbon offsets
closed at 5.40 euros (NZ$9.70) on Thursday. See
"This is panic selling - many developers are un-hedged and
now everyone is dumping carbon," Brunel said, adding the
European carbon market "feels terminal and it looks terrible".
An eye is being kept on the outcome of New Zealand's general
election on Saturday, which is expected to see the National-led
government returned to power.
Climate Change Minister Nick Smith has said if re-elected
National will slow down the expansion of the ETS, keep the NZ$25
a tonne price cap until 2015, but wait until 2014 before
deciding whether the agricultural sector, which accounts for
around half of the country's carbon emissions, will be included
in the ETS. For details see
A Reuters poll of the five main polls shows
National with 51 percent support, which if mirrored on voting
day, would give it an outright majority.
($1 = NZ$1.36)
(By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in
Wellington; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
