WELLINGTON, March 2 New Zealand's Anglican
church is to demolish a 131-year-old cathedral in
earthquake-devastated Christchurch because it is too dangerous
and expensive to rebuild, the stricken city's bishop said on
Friday.
The Victorian-era, Gothic-style cathedral, which dominated
the city's central square, was badly damaged in the February
2011 quake. The 6.3 magnitude quake killed 185 people and
destroyed large areas of the business centre and more than 6,000
homes.
The landmark cathedral was a favourite meeting place and
tourist attraction, but any chance of saving it was ended by
several strong aftershocks that caused more damage.
"The decision we have made has been made with prayer, with
great deliberation, and an utmost concern for safety," Bishop
Victoria Matthews told reporters.
She said the cathedral would be demolished gradually and
carefully to a height of two or three metres to salvage historic
features.
"There will be no bulldozers, there will be no wrecking
balls, this will be done with deep love and respect for a
building that has served us so well," Matthews said.
New Zealand faces a NZ$20 billion ($16.5 billion) bill to
rebuild its second largest city, the centre of which remains off
limits a year after the quake. Whole blocks have been reduced to
bare land.
However, thousands of tremors, some with magnitudes of up to
6, have delayed any concerted rebuilding.
Large areas of some suburbs have been hit by liquefaction --
slushy silt forced up through streets -- and are still being
assessed to determine whether they are habitable.
Christchurch mayor Bob Parker said the decision to demolish
the cathedral was "heartbreaking".
"It is not an easy decision for many of us to accept," he
said.
Christchurch was known as the Garden City because of its
colourful gardens and parks and English-style stone buildings.
It was also popular with honeymooners and overseas tourists as a
gateway to New Zealand's spectacularly beautiful South Island.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)