WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it is "increasingly concerned" about New Zealand's overheated housing market, which poses a financial stability risk.

"We are concerned about the rate of house price inflation in Auckland," said RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler at a media conference after presenting the bank's twice-yearly Financial Stability Report.

He said because of the risks from house price inflation the bank will "seriously" look at further macro-prudential tools to curb lending.

The central bank said there was no timeframe to present any new measures as it was currently carrying out analysis and consultation. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)