WELLINGTON, April 14 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand said on Thursday that it had identified a journalist as
the source of the leaked official cash rate decision in March.
An independent investigation had found that a Newshub
Mediaworks reporter at the RBNZ lock-up on March 10 had provided
information on the rate cut to several other people in the New
Zealand multimedia news company's office, the central bank said
in a statement.
"The leak is a serious and disappointing breach of many
years of trust. It created the opportunity for improper gain on
financial markets and damage to the integrity of the Bank's
communications," said RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler in the
statement.
The RBNZ said there was no evidence the leak had any impact
on financial markets.
As a result, future lock-ups for news media and analysts on
rates decisions would be cancelled.
