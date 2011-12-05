WELLINGTON Dec 5 New Zealand's National Party sealed deals with two small parties to guarantee a centre-right government for another three years and backing for asset sales and welfare reform, Prime Minister-elect John Key said on Monday.

Agreements have been signed with the free-market ACT Party and centrist United Future, which would deliver the necessary votes to secure a majority in parliament.

"The agreement gives the new National-led Government confidence and supply support throughout this term," Key said in a statement.

The two small parties, which had been part of Key's outgoing coalition, each gained a seat in the Nov 26 general election, giving the centre-right grouping 62 seats in the 121-seat parliament.

Key has given the two parties junior ministerial posts outside of the cabinet, and has agreed to look at their favoured policies, including cutting red tape, stronger fiscal controls, and revamp of planning laws.

The deals will ensure National has the numbers to push on with controversial sales of minority stakes in three state-owned power companies, a mining company, and further reduce its stake in the national carrier Air New Zealand.

The sales are seen raising between NZ$5-7 billion, which National plans to use to pay down debt, reduce borrowing and get back into budget surplus by 2014/15.

The Maori Party, which has three votes and backed the outgoing government, is consulting its members before deciding whether to renew its links.

Under New Zealand's German-style proportional voting system, parties must secure either a local electorate seat, or 5 percent of the nationwide vote to get into parliament. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ron Popeski)