WELLINGTON, April 2 Prices for New Zealand's
main commodities eased fractionally in March, the first fall in
four months, as a decline in some dairy prices offset gains in
meat prices, ANZ Bank's commodity price index showed on
Wednesday.
The index fell 0.1 percent compared with a 0.9 percent rise
in February, which was a record high. It was 13.8 percent higher
than a year ago.
In New Zealand dollar terms, the index fell 2.6 percent for
the month, the first drop in five months, to be 11.6 percent
higher than a year earlier.
Earlier on Wednesday, the latest global dairy auction held
by Fonterra showed a 8.9 percent fall in prices, the fourth
consecutive fall, while volumes rose.
(Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)