WELLINGTON May 2 Prices for New Zealand's main
commodities fell to their lowest level in eight months in April,
driven by a decline in dairy prices, ANZ Bank's commodity price
index showed on Friday.
The index fell 4.0 percent compared with a 0.1 percent dip
in March. The index was down at its lowest level since September
last year.
The index was down 2.8 percent on the same month ago, the
first time the annual rate has turned negative since February
2013.
In New Zealand dollar terms, the index fell 5 percent for
the month, the lowest in 13 months. The local currency level was
3.6 percent lower than a year earlier.
