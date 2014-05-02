WELLINGTON May 2 Prices for New Zealand's main commodities fell to their lowest level in eight months in April, driven by a decline in dairy prices, ANZ Bank's commodity price index showed on Friday.

The index fell 4.0 percent compared with a 0.1 percent dip in March. The index was down at its lowest level since September last year.

The index was down 2.8 percent on the same month ago, the first time the annual rate has turned negative since February 2013.

In New Zealand dollar terms, the index fell 5 percent for the month, the lowest in 13 months. The local currency level was 3.6 percent lower than a year earlier.

