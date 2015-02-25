WELLINGTON Feb 26 New Zealand diary co-operative Fonterra held the price it pays to its milk suppliers at an eight-year low on Thursday, saying that a recent lift in global dairy prices was not enough to raise prices.

The world's largest dairy exporter held its farmgate payout price at NZ$4.70 ($4) per kilogram of milk solids.

Global dairy prices have risen 26 percent at Fonterra's fortnightly auctions so far this year due to falling supply, following a 50 percent plunge in prices last year due to easing demand from major buyer China.

While Fonterra acknowledged that prices had risen, the co-op said prices continued to be volatile given ongoing uncertainty about domestic production. ($1 = 1.3261 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)