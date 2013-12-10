WELLINGTON Dec 10 Food co-operative Land
O'Lakes Inc will become the second U.S. firm to join
the world's dairy trading platform, adding a potentially big
exporter of skim milk powder to the internationally traded dairy
market.
Interest by firms in joining GlobalDairy Trade, which was
set up in 2008 by New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's biggest
dairy exporter, has picked up over the last year as demand for
milk products soar in emerging economies like China.
Land O'Lakes, the No. 5 U.S. dairy firm by revenues, will
begin offering skim milk powder, often used in food
manufacturing, via the platform in March, while it will supply
butter later in 2014, GlobalDairy Trade said.
"This further demonstrates GDT's expanding role as a key
platform for international trade in a broad range of dairy
commodities," GlobalDairy Trade Director Paul Grave said in a
statement.
Known for its eponymous dairy brand in the United States and
globally for its Purina animal nutrition brand, Land O'Lakes is
the third company this year to announce that it will join the
platform, following India's Amul and France's Euroserum.
Fonterra supplies the bulk of product on the fortnightly
auctions, which includes mainly whole and skim milk powder in
addition to cheese, butter and other dairy products and sets the
global benchmark for dairy prices.
DairyAmerica, Australia's Murray Goulburn and the
Swedish/Danish firm Arla also supply to the platform.
Arla said last week in addition to other products, it will
begin supplying skim milk powder sourced from the UK, saying it
wanted to access the Asian market where prices were around 5
percent higher than Europe.