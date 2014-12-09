WELLINGTON Dec 10 New Zealand's Fonterra dairy co-operative cut the price it expects to pay farmers for milk to an eight-year low on Wednesday, responding to tumbling global dairy prices as production soars and demand from China and Russia eases.

The world's largest dairy exporter slashed its farmgate price forecast to NZ$4.70 ($4) per kilogram of milk solids for the current season. That is the lowest since the 2006/07 season and nearly half last season's record-high NZ$8.40.

The forecast was 11 percent lower than a previous forecast for NZ$5.30/kgms. The New Zealand dollar slipped to around $0.7690 after the announcement, from $0.7710.

Global dairy prices have dropped roughly 50 percent this year, battering New Zealand's largest export industry as the market has been flooded by supply from Europe and the United States just as China slows its milk powder buying. Russian demand has also fallen.

($1 = 1.3002 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Dan Grebler)