WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand's agricultural regulator said on Monday it has revoked export certificates for four China-bound consignments of lactoferrin manufactured by Westland Milk Products after higher- than-acceptable nitrate levels were found.

The consignments were derived from two affected batches of lactoferrin, a naturally occurring protein found in milk, manufactured by Westland at its Hokitika factory on the country's South Island, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said in a statement.

One batch was exported directly to China as an ingredient for other dairy products by Westland. The second batch was supplied to New Zealand's Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company, and also exported to China.

The MPI said almost all of the affected products were confirmed as detained in the supply chain. There was no affected lactoferrin used in products in New Zealand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Paul Tait)