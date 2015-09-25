UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, Sept 25 This diary is updated daily and new items or amendments
are marked with an asterisk.
NOTE:
* Statistics NZ data 10:45 am (2145 GMT)
* Inclusion of an event in the diary does not mean that Reuters will report on that item.
For NZ data forecasts, double click on
NZ economic indicators, double click on ================================================================
Sep 27 - Daylight saving, clocks forward 1 hour to be GMT+13
Sep 28 - Westpac employee confidence index survey, Q3, 10am(2100GMT)
Sep 30 - Building consents issued, August, 10:45am (2145GMT)
- ANZ Bank business outlook, 1pm (0000 GMT)
Oct 1 - QV Residential Price Movement Index, 11am (2200GMT)
Oct 2 - ANZ commodity price index, 1pm (0000GMT) ================================================================
Oct 7 - Air NZ AGM, 2pm (0300GMT)
Oct 9 - Electronic card transactions, September
Oct 13 - Food price index, September
Oct 14 - RBNZ Offshore holdings
Oct 14 - NZ Treasury full year accounts, 1pm (0000GMT)
Oct 15 - BNZ performance manufacturing index, September,
10:30am (2130GMT)
- ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence, 1pm (0000GMT)
Oct 16 - Consumers price index, September quarter
Oct 17 - Fletcher Building, AGM, 10:30am (2130GMT)
Oct 19 - BNZ Performance of service index, September
Oct 21 - Labour cost index, June quarter
- International travel and migration, September
Oct 22 -Auckland International Airport AGM, 10am (2100GMT)
Oct 22 - ANZ job ads, 10am (2100GMT)
Oct 27 - Overseas merchandise trade, September
Oct 28 - Household labour force survey, September quarter
Oct 29 - RBNZ OCR Announcement, 9am (2000GMT)
Oct 30 - Building consents issued, September
- ANZ business outlook, 1pm (0000GMT) ---------------------------------------------------------------
Reuters subscribers can also access the following diaries:
- Reserve Bank of NZ
www.rbnz.govt.nz/statistics/statistics_release_calendar/ ---------------------------------------------------------------
Sources: Statistics NZ, NZ Stock Exchange, NZ govt sources, event hosts.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.