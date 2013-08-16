SYDNEY Aug 16 New Zealand's dollar fell around a third of U.S. cent on Friday after a strong earthquake struck near the country's capital of Wellington, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

The currency dropped to $0.8067, from $0.8098, after the quake hit.

A large quake devastated the city of Christchurch in 2011, doing so much damage to the economy that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates to help support growth.

Investors reacted to Friday's event by reigning back expectations for when the central bank might raise interest rates in coming months, with bill futures rising as much as 12 ticks .