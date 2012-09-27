WELLINGTON, Sept 27 New Zealand's spy agency
illegally carried out surveillance on Megaupload founder Kim
Dotcom, an official report showed on Thursday, prompting an
apology from the prime minister and dealing a possible blow to a
U.S. bid to extradite him.
Washington wants the 38-year-old German national, also known
as Kim Schmitz, to be sent to the United States to face charges
of internet piracy and breaking copyright laws.
Thursday's report by the Inspector-General of Intelligence,
the official watchdog for New Zealand spy agencies, found the
Government Communications and Security Bureau (GCSB) had spied
on Dotcom, despite a law prohibiting it from spying on New
Zealand citizens and residents.
The flamboyant Dotcom attained New Zealand permanent
residency status in 2010.
"It is the GCSB's responsibility to act within the law, and
it is hugely disappointing that in this case its actions fell
outside the law," Prime Minister John Key said in a statement,
adding the blunder was the result of "basic errors".
Key apologised to Dotcom and all New Zealanders, saying they
were entitled to be protected by the law and that it had failed
them.
New Zealand police asked the GCSB to keep track of Dotcom
and his colleagues before a raid in late January on his rented
country estate near Auckland, which saw computers and hard
drives, works of art, and cars confiscated.
The illegal surveillance may deal another blow to the U.S.
extradition case after a New Zealand court ruled in June that
search warrants used in the raid on Dotcom's home were illegal.
The raid followed a request by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI) for the arrest of Dotcom for leading a group
that netted $175 million since 2005 by allegedly copying and
distributing music, films and other copyrighted content without
authorisation.
Dotcom maintains that the Megaupload site was no more than
an online storage facility, and has accused Hollywood of
lobbying the U.S. government to prosecute him.
U.S. authorities are currently appealing a New Zealand court
decision that Dotcom should be allowed to see the evidence on
which the extradition hearing will be based.
The extradition hearing has been delayed until March 2013.