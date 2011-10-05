WELLINGTON Oct 6 New Zealand new car registrations fell 1.4 percent in September to 5,684, from the month before, to be 9.8 percent up on a year earlier, New Zealand Transport Agency said on Thursday.

Used car registrations -- generally imported used cars -- totalled 6,366 last month, a drop of 5.2 percent on August, and 14.3 percent below a year ago.

New commercial vehicle registrations during the month were 1,857, down from the 1,537 a month earlier, but 20 percent above the same month a year ago.

The top selling make in September was Toyota with 990 new cars, followed by Holden, a General Motors unit, with 578 cars, and then Hyundai with 493 new cars. (Wellington newsroom tel +64 4 471-4234, fax +64 4 473-6212, wellington.newsroom@reuters.com)