WELLINGTON Feb 7 New Zealanders bought more new cars compared with a year ago as new car registrations rose 20.8 percent compared with a year ago, the New Zealand Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

Used car registrations -- generally imported used cars -- fell 9.8 percent on a year-on-year basis, the government agency said in a statement.

New commercial vehicle registrations during the month were down 9.3 percent from January 2011.

The top-selling make in January was Toyota, with 1,740 cars, followed by Holden, a General Motors unit, with 794, and Hyundai, with 780 cars.