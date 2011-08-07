(Repeats without change a story first published on Aug 6)
WELLINGTON Aug 6 New Zealand banks are likely
to be earning less in the future as increased regulation, weaker
demand and higher costs crimp margins, the head of the central
bank said on Saturday.
The country's banking system, dominated by four
Australian-based institutions, fared better than most around the
world through the global financial crisis and downturn largely
because they did not venture into the exotic financial products
of U.S. and European banks.
However, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is still looking to
improve regulation of institutions through the levels of capital
rsources and their sources of funding, which affect their
profitability.
"All things considered, it seems unlikely that the rates of
return in banking enjoyed over the past decade can be sustained
in the future," RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard told a conference.
He said the RBNZ, which regulates the banking system, will
implement the Basel III accord -- global banking supervision
rules due for implementation from 2013 -- to suit local
circumstances such as changes to liquidity structures.
"We don't believe our banking system requires the sort of
radical overhaul that is being discussed as necessary in some
other countries, given the relative resilience of our banks over
the course of the crisis," Bollard said.
The RBNZ put in temporary liquidity facilities during the
global financial crisis such as broadening the type of
securities accepted as collateral for loans.
He said changes to funding ratios might also help to dampen
credit cycles thus reducing risk within the banking system,
while it was taking steps to minimise the fall out for the New
Zealand financial system should a bank fail.
There are currently 19 registered banks in New Zealand,
although the sector is dominated by four Australian-owned
entities - ANZ-National Bank , Bank of NZ , ASB
Bank , and Westpac .
(Gyles Beckford)