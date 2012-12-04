WELLINGTON Dec 4 The strength of
Australian-owned banks operating in New Zealand helped the
country get through the global crisis in good shape, the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand governor said on Tuesday.
"Australasian-owned banks emerged in better shape from the
global financial crisis because of their more conservative
management, and our economies benefit from that strength,"
Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.
The big four Australian banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, ANZ, National Australia Bank
and Westpac - dominate New Zealand's banking
sector.
The only significant local competitor is the state-owned
Kiwibank.
"New Zealand's strong banking system helped see the country
through the global financial crisis," Wheeler said.
He said a strong lift in profits for the local bank
operations reflected relatively low levels of non-performing
loans, and low cost-to-income ratios, compared with many other
countries.
"Bank profitability has recovered to where it was prior to
the global financial crisis, based on returns on assets,"
Wheeler said.
He added that banks have not returned to pre-crisis level
based on the return-on-equity ratio because they were building
up capital to meet tougher Basel III regulatory requirements.
Wheeler was answering Green Party criticism that comments he
made to a parliamentary committee last week about banking
profitability showed his bias in favour of Australian banks.
The big four Australian banks reported a combined NZ$3.4
billion ($2.8 billion) of profits after tax from their New
Zealand operations in the year to Sept 30, up an average of 20
per cent on the previous year.
Wheeler told the lawmakers he did not regard the strong
growth in bank profits as excessive and they were lower than
those made by many banks in other developed economies.
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Eric Meijer)