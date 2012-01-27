(Adds comment, market reaction, detail)
* RBNZ now sees rebuilding picking up in 2013, not 2012
* RBNZ wary of inflationary pressures from reconstruction
* NZ bank funding costs to rise on Europe's debt woes
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand's central
bank now expects the rebuilding of earthquake-hit Christchurch
will not get underway seriously until next year and this is
reflected in interest rates being held at a record-low level,
its governor said on Friday.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand head Alan Bollard said the
decision to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 2.5 percent
this week factored in the impact of ongoing aftershocks on
earthquake reconstruction.
"We took account of the latest aftershocks and pushed out
our assumption of the rebuild by a few months, with a gradual
lift in activity over 2012," he said in a speech titled "A tale
of two crises" to a business group in Christchurch.
Bollard said the estimated NZ$20 billion ($16 billion)
reconstruction would be getting "underway in earnest in 2013",
compared with earlier expectations of 2012.
"This suggests that the RBNZ has pushed back its
expectations of when the rate itself will be raised from the
previous forecast of mid 2012," said ASB Bank economist
Christina Leung.
"Given that we have been expecting it will leave the OCR on
hold until at least the end of this year, this doesn't change
our view at all."
Pricing in financial markets is already implying a flat rate
outlook over the next 12 months, with the next hike likely in
the second half of 2013 because of the uncertain global outlook.
The New Zealand dollar was little changed around
$0.8200 after the speech, and interest rate futures <0#NBB:>
were unmoved.
INFLATION TO PICK UP
Bollard remained wary that the reconstruction could boost
demand in a manner similar to the mid-2000s housing boom, with
residential and non-residential investment lifting growth
sharply.
"Spare capacity and labour will be absorbed rapidly, and
inflation pressures will pick up from current low levels," he
said. "We will need to keep monitoring this to judge whether the
level of the OCR continues to be appropriate."
On Thursday, the RBNZ held its cash rate steady for a
seventh straight review, as expected, citing a fragile global
economy and modest domestic demand, making it "prudent to keep
rates on hold".
That differed slightly from the bank's comments last month,
when it said it was "prudent to keep the OCR on hold for now",
prompting markets to read it as a signal that rates will stay
low for longer.
A Reuters poll after the decision showed economists expect
the RBNZ to begin tightening policy in the second half or even
early next year.
The cash rate is seen at 2.75 percent by the end of the
year, compared with the previous poll two weeks earlier which
saw the rate at 3 percent by the end of December.
Bollard also said New Zealand had been resilient to the
shocks coming from the euro zone debt crisis, but could not
expect to avoid the impact if the situation was to deteriorate.
He said local banks, which are considered as being well
funded and structured, would likely face higher funding costs
and that could result in higher local retail rates.
"Monetary policy will need to take account of such
pressures," Bollard said.
Overall, New Zealand's economy was resilient enough to
absorb the shocks of the earthquake and the current global
turmoil, he added.
Earlier on Friday, data showed the government's fiscal
deficit for the first five months of the 2011/12 fiscal year was
worse than forecast because of a lower than expected tax
revenue, but the government reiterated its plan to return the
budget to surplus.
"The government is committed to reducing its deficits over
the next two years and returning to surplus in 2014/15," Finance
Minister Bill English said in a statement.
"This won't be easy, particularly with ongoing debt problems
in Europe reducing forecasts for global growth."
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Ed Davies)