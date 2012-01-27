(Adds comment, market reaction, detail)

WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand's central bank now expects the rebuilding of earthquake-hit Christchurch will not get underway seriously until next year and this is reflected in interest rates being held at a record-low level, its governor said on Friday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand head Alan Bollard said the decision to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 2.5 percent this week factored in the impact of ongoing aftershocks on earthquake reconstruction.

"We took account of the latest aftershocks and pushed out our assumption of the rebuild by a few months, with a gradual lift in activity over 2012," he said in a speech titled "A tale of two crises" to a business group in Christchurch.

Bollard said the estimated NZ$20 billion ($16 billion) reconstruction would be getting "underway in earnest in 2013", compared with earlier expectations of 2012.

"This suggests that the RBNZ has pushed back its expectations of when the rate itself will be raised from the previous forecast of mid 2012," said ASB Bank economist Christina Leung.

"Given that we have been expecting it will leave the OCR on hold until at least the end of this year, this doesn't change our view at all."

Pricing in financial markets is already implying a flat rate outlook over the next 12 months, with the next hike likely in the second half of 2013 because of the uncertain global outlook.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed around $0.8200 after the speech, and interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were unmoved.

INFLATION TO PICK UP

Bollard remained wary that the reconstruction could boost demand in a manner similar to the mid-2000s housing boom, with residential and non-residential investment lifting growth sharply.

"Spare capacity and labour will be absorbed rapidly, and inflation pressures will pick up from current low levels," he said. "We will need to keep monitoring this to judge whether the level of the OCR continues to be appropriate."

On Thursday, the RBNZ held its cash rate steady for a seventh straight review, as expected, citing a fragile global economy and modest domestic demand, making it "prudent to keep rates on hold".

That differed slightly from the bank's comments last month, when it said it was "prudent to keep the OCR on hold for now", prompting markets to read it as a signal that rates will stay low for longer.

A Reuters poll after the decision showed economists expect the RBNZ to begin tightening policy in the second half or even early next year.

The cash rate is seen at 2.75 percent by the end of the year, compared with the previous poll two weeks earlier which saw the rate at 3 percent by the end of December.

Bollard also said New Zealand had been resilient to the shocks coming from the euro zone debt crisis, but could not expect to avoid the impact if the situation was to deteriorate.

He said local banks, which are considered as being well funded and structured, would likely face higher funding costs and that could result in higher local retail rates.

"Monetary policy will need to take account of such pressures," Bollard said.

Overall, New Zealand's economy was resilient enough to absorb the shocks of the earthquake and the current global turmoil, he added.

Earlier on Friday, data showed the government's fiscal deficit for the first five months of the 2011/12 fiscal year was worse than forecast because of a lower than expected tax revenue, but the government reiterated its plan to return the budget to surplus.

"The government is committed to reducing its deficits over the next two years and returning to surplus in 2014/15," Finance Minister Bill English said in a statement.

"This won't be easy, particularly with ongoing debt problems in Europe reducing forecasts for global growth."

