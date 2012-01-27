WELLINGTON Jan 27 New Zealand's central
bank now expects the rebuilding of earthquake-hit Christchurch
will not get underway seriously until next year and this is
reflected in rates being held at a record-low level, its
governor said on Friday.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand head Alan Bollard said the
decision to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 2.5 percent
this week has factored in the ongoing aftershocks.
"We took account of the latest aftershocks and pushed out
our assumption of the rebuild by a few months, with a gradual
lift in activity over 2012," he said in a speech titled "A tale
of two crisis" to a business group in Christchurch.
Bollard said reconstruction would be getting "underway in
earnest in 2013".
Financial markets pricing has implied no rate increase over
the next 12 months, with the next hike likely in the second half
of 2013 because of the uncertain global outlook and also a
possible delay in quake rebuilding.
He said wary the reconstruction could boost demand similar
to the mid-2000s housing boom, with residential and
non-residential investment lifting growth sharply.
"Spare capacity and labour will be absorbed rapidly, and
inflation pressures will pick up from current low levels,"
Bollard said.
"We will need to keep monitoring this to judge whether the
level of the OCR continues to be appropriate."
On Thursday, the RBNZ held its cash rate steady for a
seventh straight review, as expected, citing a fragile global
economy and modest domestic demand, making it "prudent to keep
rates on hold".
That differed slightly from the bank's comments last month,
when it said it was "prudent to keep the OCR on hold for now",
prompting markets to read it as a signal that rates will stay
low for longer.
A Reuters poll after the decision showed a majority of
economists expect the RBNZ to begin tightening policy in the
second half, while others expect rate hikes next year.
The cash rate is seen at 2.75 percent by the end of the
year, compared with the previous poll two weeks earlier which
saw the rate at 3 percent by the end of December.
Bollard also said New Zealand has been resilient to the
shocks coming from the euro zone debt crisis, but could not
expect to avoid the impact if it deteriorates.
He said local banks, which have been well funded and
structured, would likely face higher lending costs and that
could result in higher local retail rates.
"Monetary policy will need to take account of such
pressures."
Overall, New Zealand's economy was resilient enough to
absorb the shocks of the earthquake and the current global
turmoil, Bollard said.
The full speech is available at the RBNZ's web site:
www.rbnz.govt.nz
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)