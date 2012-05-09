WELLINGTON May 9 New Zealand's government needs
to keep on with its plans to return to a budget surplus by
2014/15, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The state of global funding markets, and the signals sent to
domestic households, mean the government needed to stick to its
plan.
"We think it is important that the government is on, and
stays on, a track back to planned surplus," Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Alan Bollard told a parliamentary select
committee.
The committee was questioning Bollard on the bank's
six-monthly financial stability report, issued earlier in the
day.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)