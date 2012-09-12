UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 Forecasts for New Zealand's short-term rates will stay where they are for another year, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Allan Bollard said on Thursday.
His comment came after the central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected because of an uncertain global outlook, a modest domestic economy, and benign inflation.
For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on. (Gyles Beckford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts