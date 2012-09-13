UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 The legislation governing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and its approach to monetary policy still works, the outgoing Governor Allan Bollard said on Thursday.
He told a parliamentary committee that the RBNZ was a "flexible inflation targeter" and that its legislative framework and policy targets agreement allowed it to consider various factors when setting interest rates.
"It still works," Bollard told a lawmaker.
Earlier, Bollard had held the benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent, as expected, because of an uncertain global outlook, a modest domestic economy, and benign inflation.
For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on. (Gyles Beckford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts