WELLINGTON, April 5 The number of new cars
registered in New Zealand climbed 15.4 percent in March from the
previous month, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency
showed on Thursday.
Data showed 6,499 registrations for new cars last month,
rising 6.9 percent on the year earlier and reversing a
year-on-year fall in February, when they decreased nearly 25
percent.
The number of used car registrations, which mainly comprise
imported used cars, rose 7.2 percent on the month, but they were
7.9 percent lower from March 2011 and fell for a third
consecutive month on a year-on-year basis.
The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 30
percent to 1982 on the previous month, but were down nearly 8
percent on a year ago.
Toyota cars accounted for the top-selling make at
1,005, followed by Hyundai with 674 autos.
Registrations of cars made by Holden, a unit of General Motors
, came in at 659.
