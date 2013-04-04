WELLINGTON, April 5 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand rose 17.3 percent on the previous month in March, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Friday.

The data showed 6,800 new cars were registered last month, and were 4.6 percent up on the same period last year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, were up 13.1 percent on February, and 11.2 percent up on a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 25.7 percent on the previous month and were up 34.6 percent from a year earlier.

Registrations for Toyota vehicles were the highest for the month, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors , and Hyundai >.

(Gyles Beckford)