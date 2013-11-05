WELLINGTON Nov 6 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand rose 9.5 percent in October from the previous month, according to data from the New Zealand Transport Agency on Wednesday.

A total of 7,962 new cars were registered last month, 8.5 percent more than the same period last year.

Overall car registrations, new and used, rose 10.9 percent last month, with imports of used cars rising 12.2 percent. Total registrations were up 16.2 percent from a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations fell 3.3 percent on the month, but were 32.3 percent higher than a year ago.

The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota with 2,063, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Ford.