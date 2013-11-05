WELLINGTON Nov 6 The number of new cars
registered in New Zealand rose 9.5 percent in October from the
previous month, according to data from the New Zealand Transport
Agency on Wednesday.
A total of 7,962 new cars were registered last month, 8.5
percent more than the same period last year.
Overall car registrations, new and used, rose 10.9 percent
last month, with imports of used cars rising 12.2 percent. Total
registrations were up 16.2 percent from a year ago.
The number of new commercial vehicle registrations fell 3.3
percent on the month, but were 32.3 percent higher than a year
ago.
The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month
was Toyota with 2,063, followed by Holden, a unit of
General Motors, and Ford.