WELLINGTON May 6 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 23 percent in April, official data showed on Tuesday.

The number of new cars registered last month was still up 4.1 percent on the same month a year ago, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Imported used-car registrations were down 7.3 percent on the previous month, but 28 percent higher than April last year.

The number of new commercial registrations was down 20.3 percent from March, but up 15.4 percent on a year earlier.

The top-selling make of new cars registered for the month was Toyota, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Hyundai Motor Co.