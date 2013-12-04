WELLINGTON Dec 5 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 6.4 percent in November from the previous month, according to data from the New Zealand Transport Agency on Thursday.

A total of 7,453 new cars were registered last month, 15 percent more than the same period last year.

Total car registrations, new and used, rose 1.9 percent on the month before, to be 23 percent higher than a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 5 percent on the month, and were 34.7 percent higher than a year ago.

The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota with 1,746, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Ford.