WELLINGTON, July 19 New Zealand's central bank
on Tuesday presented proposed changes to existing mortgage
lending rules in order to mitigate risks to financial stability
arising from the current boom in house prices.
Under the proposed new restrictions no more than 5 percent
of bank lending to residential property investors across New
Zealand would be permitted to borrowers who have a deposit of
less than 40 percent.
No more than 10 percent of lending to owner-occupiers across
New Zealand would be permitted to borrowers who have a deposit
of less than 20 percent.
Loans that are exempt from the existing LVR restrictions,
including loans to construct new dwellings, would continue to be
exempt, the central bank said.
The proposed new restrictions would take effect on Sept. 1.
The consultation will conclude Aug. 10, the bank said.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by G Crosse)