WELLINGTON Dec 1 Prices for New Zealand's
main commodity exports fell for a sixth successive month in
November but local returns improved on a weaker currency, a
survey showed on Thursday.
The ANZ Bank's commodity price index dropped 1 percent on
the previous month, prices have fallen 10 percent since peaking
in March, but remain 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.
Translated into New Zealand dollar earnings, the
commodity index rose 1.2 percent as the local dollar weakened.
The trade weighted NZ dollar fell 4 percent during
the month.
The index includes commodities accounting for around 60
percent of the agricultural economy's NZ$46 billion ($36
billion) annual export earnings.
Twelve of 17 commodity groups fell in price, including dairy
products, aluminium, timber, and wool. One group, whole milk
powder, rose in price, while four were steady.
Earlier official data showed New Zealand's terms of trade
falling from a 37 year high in the third quarter as a high
currency and easing commodity prices dented exports. See
($1=NZ$1.28)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)