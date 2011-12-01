WELLINGTON Dec 1 Prices for New Zealand's main commodity exports fell for a sixth successive month in November but local returns improved on a weaker currency, a survey showed on Thursday.

The ANZ Bank's commodity price index dropped 1 percent on the previous month, prices have fallen 10 percent since peaking in March, but remain 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.

Translated into New Zealand dollar earnings, the commodity index rose 1.2 percent as the local dollar weakened.

The trade weighted NZ dollar fell 4 percent during the month.

The index includes commodities accounting for around 60 percent of the agricultural economy's NZ$46 billion ($36 billion) annual export earnings.

Twelve of 17 commodity groups fell in price, including dairy products, aluminium, timber, and wool. One group, whole milk powder, rose in price, while four were steady.

Earlier official data showed New Zealand's terms of trade falling from a 37 year high in the third quarter as a high currency and easing commodity prices dented exports. See ($1=NZ$1.28) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)