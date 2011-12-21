WELLINGTON Dec 21 New Zealand farmer
confidence eased in December but remained well supported on the
prospect of global prices and demand for key export products
staying strong, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The Rabobank survey of around 450 farmers showed a net 21
percent of respondents believed the rural economy would improve
over the next 12 months, compared with a net 25 percent optimism
level in the October survey. In March, the survey had a net 45
percent optimism level, the highest level since August 2008.
Agriculture accounts for around half of New Zealand's NZ$47
billion ($36.2 billion) annual export earnings.
"Cautious optimism among the farming sector stems from
relatively high commodity prices against a backdrop of global
financial market turmoil," said Rabobank General Manager Ben
Russell.
An improvement in weather and growing conditions had also
helped to lift sentiment, while the softer New Zealand dollar
has eased concerns about the currency's negative impact on
earnings.
The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar has retreated
more than 8 percent from its early August peak.
Sheep and beef farmers were the most optimistic of those
surveyed on the back of a strong rebound in meat and wool
prices, while confidence in the dairy sector, New Zealand's
biggest export earner, was steady.
The survey showed farmers' investment intentions edging up
to a net 25 percent planning to increase spending from a net 23
percent in the October survey.
($1=NZ$1.30)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)