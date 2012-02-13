WELLINGTON Feb 14 Investor confidence in New Zealand eased slightly in the fourth quarter as the European debt crisis dragged on, while confidence in the earthquake-hit region improved sharply, an ASB Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The ASB Investor Confidence Index showed that confidence has dropped one point to a net 5 percent in the three months to Dec. 31. It hit a low of net 3 percent in the second quarter last year from a peak of 30 percent in early 2010.

"Investors now appear to be resigned to the reality of a low interest rate environment which could stretch into next year and beyond and are adjusting their expectations accordingly," ASB Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management Jonathan Beale said in a statement.

"Our survey results indicate they could be digging in for a longerthanexpected period of low rates at home, combined with subdued growth from Europe."

Sentiment improved sharply in the quake-hit Canterbury region, with confidence jumping to a net 12 percent from net 1 percent on hopes of rebuilding.

"The Christchurch rebuild will add a confidence injection, so Cantabrians will enjoy a further boost once reconstruction begins in earnest," Beale said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has kept rates at record low 2.5 percent since April last year. It has indicated that rates are likely to stay there this year because of the debt woes, modest domestic demand and a delay in quake rebuilding.

Financial markets pricing also implies no rate increases this year.

ASB said term deposits remained the most popular investment class for the seventh consecutive quarter, with 19 percent of respondents believing they will give the best returns, up one percent from last quarter.

Rental property remained in second place, up one point to 14 percent. The government-sponsored private saving scheme, KiwiSaver, fell 2 points to 11 percent, while share investments and managed investments remained on 9 percent. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)