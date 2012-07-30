(Repeats with no changes)
WELLINGTON, July 31 Investor confidence in New
Zealand fell in the second quarter, with term deposits
reclaiming the top spot as the ongoing debt crisis in Europe
spurred a flight to safety, an ASB Bank survey showed on
Tuesday.
The ASB Investor Confidence Index showed confidence falling
to a net 8 percent expecting better investment returns in the
three months to June 30 from a net 12 percent in the March
quarter, which was the highest reading since the fourth quarter
in 2010.
ASB head of wealth advisory Jonathan Beale said investors
were wary of the potential for disruption in Europe with the
debt crisis, with confidence plunging 12 points alone in June to
zero, the lowest level in three years.
"Investors appear to have taken this news to heart, with
more believing returns will worsen over the next 12 months,"
Beale said in a statement.
The euro zone uncertainty pushed term deposits to the top
spot as the investment that gave the best return, followed by
rental property, the survey showed.
Government-sponsored retirement saving scheme, KiwiSaver,
rated third overall driven by older respondents, followed by
managed funds, bank savings and shares.
Resisting the overall downtrend was confidence in
earthquake-hit region Canterbury, which rose six points over the
survey period.
"Cantabrians are seeing early tangible signs that the
rebuild is underway, and activity increased in the early part of
this year, boosting investor perceptions," Beale said.
Unlike other places, rental properties were the preferred
investment option in Auckland as home prices in the country's
biggest business and population centre climbed to record level.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has kept rates at 2.5
percent since April last year. Last week, it gave no hint of any
urgency to alter the policy rate with the economy growing
modestly in the midst of the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)