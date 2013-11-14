WELLINGTON Nov 14 New Zealand consumer
confidence surged to a near four year high in November, with
longer term sentiment about the economic outlook bounding
higher, a survey showed on Thursday.
The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 128.4
from 122.3 in October. It was the highest reading since January
2010. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below indicates
pessimism.
The survey showed consumers felt slightly better off
financially compared with a year ago, and much more optimistic
about the economic outlook in the next 12 months, and also over
the next five years.
The number thinking it was a good time to buy a major
household item dipped to 33 percent from 34 percent the previous
month.
The ANZ's composite growth indicator, which combines its
business and consumer sentiment surveys, suggested growth of
close to 5 percent by early next year.
"While this is pie in the sky stuff considering limits on
productive capacity, it nevertheless underlines the strong
degree of demand-side support to the current expansion," said
chief economist Cameron Bagrie.
Earlier official data showed third quarter sales volumes
rose only 0.3 percent, against expectations of a 0.9 percent
rise.
