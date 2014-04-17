WELLINGTON, April 17 New Zealand consumer confidence rose in April as consumers, buoyed by a strongly growing economy, stayed positive in the face of rising interest rates, a survey showed on Thursday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index was 134 from 132 in March, edging back up towards a seven-year high of 135.8 hit in January.

A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below indicates pessimism. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)