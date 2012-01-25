WELLINGTON Jan 25 Credit card billings in New Zealand recovered in December, helped by Christmas spending, data showed on Wednesday,

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said total billings rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent last month, after a 4.2 percent drop in November.

Billings were 5.9 percent higher than a year earlier, from an annual gain of 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Last week, electronic retail card spending fell 0.3 percent in December, the second straight monthly decline on cautious consumer spending. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)