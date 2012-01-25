WELLINGTON Jan 25 Credit card billings in
New Zealand recovered in December, helped by Christmas spending,
data showed on Wednesday,
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said total billings
rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent last month, after a 4.2
percent drop in November.
Billings were 5.9 percent higher than a year earlier, from
an annual gain of 3.0 percent in the previous month.
Last week, electronic retail card spending fell 0.3 percent
in December, the second straight monthly decline on cautious
consumer spending.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)