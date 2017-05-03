FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
WELLINGTON May 4 Job advertisements in New Zealand posted their strongest monthly growth in five months in April, up 2.8 percent, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.
Job ads were 18.2 percent higher on an annual basis with construction and services leading demand for labour, according to ANZ.
"The ongoing high level of job ads indicates a strong labour market," said ANZ economist Sharon Zollner.
New Zealand's unemployment rate dropped to near eight-year lows in the first quarter, while its employment rate was the second highest in the developed world, data released this week showed. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.
DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points.