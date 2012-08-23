WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand remained confident that it would raise up to NZ$7 billion from partial sales of state-owned energy companies, Finance Minister Bill English said on Thursday.

"We expect we will realise NZ$5 to NZ$7 billion," he told parliament.

He said the three power companies and a coal miner were also facing commercial risks, including power demand and falling global coal prices, but would be sold with regard to market conditions.

Earlier this week, English said state-owned coal miner Solid Energy New Zealand Ltd will not be partly privatised before its financial performance improves.

Last week, Solid Energy said it was reviewing its operations as international coal demand and prices had fallen, while a strong New Zealand dollar had dented returns.

Solid Energy, which has previously been valued between NZ$1.7 billion and NZ$2.8 billion, said last week that it expected revenue to fall by about NZ$200 million in the current financial year.

Solid Energy is one of four state-owned companies slated for partial privatisation over the next three to five years as part of a government policy to raise as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.66 billion) through asset sales to reduce debt and return to a budget surplus.

English also said he was confident that the sale of Mighty River Power would proceed this year as planned.

The government had previously said it must decide by early September whether to proceed with the partial sale of a state power company this year as it sought to settle claims by indigenous Maori to protect their interests.

The Waitangi Tribunal, an official body which hears claims and grievances from the indigenous Maori people over land and resource ownership, is expected on Friday to detail whether it backs a claim for control over water rights.

Earlier this month, the Tribunal said the government should delay the sale of a 49 percent stake in Mighty River Power until such claims were settled.

