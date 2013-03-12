WELLINGTON, March 12 New Zealand is still on track to return to a budget surplus in 2014/15 despite a worsening drought affecting large agricultural production areas, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"It remains the government's target to return to surplus in 2014/15, there's no doubt though that the drought is likely to have some negative impact and make that task a bit harder," Bill English said in reply to a question in parliament.

Last week, the government declared a drought in key farming areas, which have had no significant rainfall in more than three months, threatening to cost the economy NZ$1 billion ($825 million).

The Treasury has forecast a small surplus of NZ$66 million in the year to June 30, 2015, but English said the drought would be factored into all fiscal and economic forecasts in the May annual budget.

(Gyles Beckford)