WELLINGTON, March 12 New Zealand is still on
track to return to a budget surplus in 2014/15 despite a
worsening drought affecting large agricultural production areas,
the finance minister said on Tuesday.
"It remains the government's target to return to surplus in
2014/15, there's no doubt though that the drought is likely to
have some negative impact and make that task a bit harder," Bill
English said in reply to a question in parliament.
Last week, the government declared a drought in key farming
areas, which have had no significant rainfall in more than three
months, threatening to cost the economy NZ$1 billion ($825
million).
The Treasury has forecast a small surplus of NZ$66 million
in the year to June 30, 2015, but English said the drought would
be factored into all fiscal and economic forecasts in the May
annual budget.
(Gyles Beckford)