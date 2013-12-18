WELLINGTON Dec 18 New Zealand looks set to end the year with a roar as strong commodity prices, recovery from drought, and bubbling domestic activity drive the economy at its best pace in a year, backing expectations of central bank rate rises in the next few months.

The agricultural-based economy is expected to have grown 1.1 percent in the three months to Sept 30, according to the median in a Reuters poll. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week made the same forecast in its quarterly monetary policy statement.

That follows limp growth of 0.5 percent in the first six months of the year, which reflected the severe drought that struck at the start of the year.

Even factoring this tepid first half performance, the $175 billion economy is forecast to have galloped at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the third quarter, one of the fastest in the developed world this year.

"It has built up a head of steam," said Westpac's chief economist Dominick Stephens, who is picking a top of the range 1.4 percent gain.

"Cranes have replaced broken buildings on the Canterbury skyline, house prices have accelerated into uncharted territory, and firms have increasingly had the confidence to translate a more optimistic outlook into investment and hiring decisions."

The rebound from drought will see a recovery in agricultural production and with it food manufacturing, while the construction, forestry, and telecommunications sectors are all expected to bolster activity.

The major uncertainty in the data is wide-ranging revisions as a result of improved measurement, which Statistics New Zealand has said will show stronger growth in previous years, including increased house building, and tourist spending.

ECONOMY ON A ROLL

New Zealand's economy, which slipped into recession after the global financial crisis in 2008, has come through better than most major economies thanks in part to a robust financial system that avoided the kind of massive deleveraging seen in the West.

Strong demand for its farm-based commodity exports, particularly from China, and rising consumer spending have also steered the economy into safe waters.

The run of data for the past quarter has been positive, solid retail sales, consumer sentiment at a four year high, business confidence at near-15 year peak, more people in work, and terms of trade at near 40-year highs.

Even hard-to-please farmers are at their most confident in five years on the back of better weather, prices, and markets.

But all the high energy activity will inevitably trigger a central bank reaction.

House prices are at a record high, net migration is growing as fewer Kiwis head for the not-so-greener grass of Australia and more return to chase the recovery, all adding to growing inflation pressures.

"A degree of remaining spare capacity means the economy is currently in something of a sweet spot, but interest rates cannot remain at crisis lows indefinitely, and we are picking a March hike," said ANZ senior economist Sharon Zoellner.

The RBNZ made it clear last week that rate rises are coming next year.

"It is becoming unnecessary to maintain the OCR (official cash rate) at 2.5 percent, with GDP growth becoming increasingly self-sustaining," the bank said in its Dec 6 monetary policy statement.

The cash rate has been on hold since an emergency 50 basis point cut in March 2011 to support the economy and sentiment after the devastating earthquake in the second biggest city Christchurch.

Inflation was 1.4 percent in the year to Sept 30, but the RBNZ has said it wants to anchor it at around 2 percent -- the middle of its 1-3 percent target band.

The RBNZ's forecasts imply a start to rate rises by the middle of next year at the latest, although it has said how far and fast it raises will depend on the currency, house prices, and the construction market. Analysts polled by Reuters overwhelmingly expect higher rates in March next year.

The improved economic climate is also shining on the government, which in its half year fiscal update this week forecast a strongly growing economy to boost its tax take, bringing a return to solid budget surpluses from 2015, less borrowing, and a start to repaying debt. ($1 = 1.2093 New Zealand dollars) (Editing Shri Navaratnam)